Wow! Take a look at actors from the Hindi film industry, who look similar to Hollywood stars

These celeb doppelgangers will leave you scratching your head. Take a look -

1. Katrina Kaif and Cobie Smulders

Katrina Kaif of Bollywood is being compared with Cobie Smulders of How I Met Your Mother. Their identical smiles and perfect appearances contribute to an obvious and surreal similarity.

2. Esha Gupta and Angelina Jolie

Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actress and pageant winner, bears a striking similarity to Angelina Jolie, one of Hollywood's finest actresses, particularly in her nose and facial structure.

3. Sophie Choudry and Kim Kardashian

Sophie Choudry, a British-Indian actress and singer renowned for her MTV VJ roles and performances in Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi No. 1, resembles reality sensation, Kim Kardashian.

4. Dia Mirza and Anne Hathway

Dia Mirza, a Bollywood diva, has an amazing similarity to Hollywood's top actress, Anne Hathaway.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari and Audrey Hepburn

Many people believe the actress Aditi Rao Hydari is a young Audrey Hepburn's doppelganger.

6. Sanjay Dutt and Jean Reno

Sanjay Dutt resembles the actor from Hollywood, Jean Reno, who is best known for his roles in The Da Vinci Code, Mission: Impossible, and The Pink Panther.

7. Aamir Khan and Tom Hanks

Aamir Khan looks strangely similar to a teenage Tom Hanks. Not only for their looks, but they both took the same path and earned millions of hearts with their remarkable performances.

8. Emraan Hashmi and Colin Farrell

When it comes to looks, Indian actor Emraan Hashmi might simply replace Hollywood actor Colin Farrell.

9. Jeetendra and Charlie Sheen

When Bollywood star Jeetendra and American star Charlie Sheen sit next to each other, we genuinely can't tell them apart.

10. Tusshar Kapoor and Phillip Rhys

Tusshar Kapoor is frequently confused for British television actor Phillip Rhys.

