Wow! Take a look at filmmaker Karan Johar’s lavish bungalow in Mumbai with stunning interiors and a walk-in closet

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He enjoys a massive fan following. From sharing his dapper looks to family photos, upcoming projects, and more, Karan's social media posts are a treat to his fans and followers. Many of his Instagram posts give an insight into his multi-crore house. The filmmaker lives with his mother Hiroo Johar, and his kids Yash and Roohi Johar.

Starting with Karan's dining room, it features large windows, leather couch, and grey marble flooring.

Karan's bedroom has a lot of space. It includes a large bed, a plush tan leather armchair, an ash grey couch, and a bookshelf filled with trophies.

During the lockdown, Karan shared many videos featuring his kids Yash and Roohi and it gave us a glimpse of his walk-in closet. Karan is a fashion freak and it comes as no surprise that he has many exquisite clothes and shoes. Earlier, Karan had told Vogue India, "It's safe to say I'm no minimalist. I like bling, because I'm half Sindhi and it comes with the territory. I have a full-blown shoe fixation and I love following current trends."

Karan had twins via surrogacy in 2017. Both Yash and Roohi are now the stars in their own right. Well, Yash and Roohi's rooms are designed by Gauri Khan.

Karan's terrace is also designed by interior designer, and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. Karan had shared this picture and captioned it, "My terrace was designed by the exceptionally talented and beautiful @gaurikhan."

Credit: SPOTBOYE