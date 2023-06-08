Wow! Take a look at some of the best pregnancy photoshoots of B-town moms

Bollywood actresses never shies away from flaunting their baby bump when they are expecting someone special and are on cloud 9 with the forthcoming happiness. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan here are some Bollywood moms who shared their gorgeous baby bumps photoshoots.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
moms

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses never shies away from flaunting their baby bump when they are expecting someone special and are on cloud 9 with the forthcoming happiness. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan here are some Bollywood moms who shared their gorgeous baby bumps photoshoots. 

Also read - What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

1. Alia Bhatt

 

Alia Bhatt graciously flaunted her baby bump during the promotions of Brahmastra. Her photos from the shooting of Heart of Stones too went viral her baby bump was evidently seen. She even changed her style during her phase and set a new trend.

2. Ileana D'cruz 

Ileana D’cruz is soon expecting a baby with her boyfriend. Ileana is embracing her pregnancy journey with grace and joy.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Powerful, Bold & Beautiful this was what Sonam Kapoor was feeling during her pregnancy. Her Vogue photoshoot gave maternity a new style.

4. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia embraced motherhood for the second time. She looked style chic in her baby bump photoshoots.

5. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza left everyone surprised with her pregnancy announcement. She looked beautiful in baby bump pictures.

6. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu felt magical embracing her pregnancy. She flaunted her baby bump on social media sharing her photoshoot pictures.

Also read - Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborated with sports brand Puma for her baby bump photoshoot.

8. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma flaunted her pregnancy through a Vogue magazine photoshoot.

9. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin sported a bikini for her baby bump photoshoot. She looked stunning flaunting her baby bump.

10. Lisa Hydon

Lisa Hydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their first child and the actress didn’t stop herself from flaunting her baby bump. Her photoshoot is what all women would dream of.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

Ileana D'Cruz Sonam Kapoor Neha Dhupia Dia Mirza Bipasha Basu Kareena Kapoor khan Anushka Sharma Kalki Koechlin Lisa Haydon Alia Bhatt Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he would never be able to work with Akshay Kumar, read more
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are the two leading superstars in Bollywood for years. However, they have never...
Must read! Arbaaz Khan opens up about his relationship with stepmother Helen
MUMBAI: Actor Arbaaz Khan, who keeps making headlines once in a while, is back in the news for another statement that...
Wow! Take a look at some of the best pregnancy photoshoots of B-town moms
MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses never shies away from flaunting their baby bump when they are expecting someone special and...
Exclusive! “I have always aimed for good content”, Adah Sharma on the success of The Kerala Story
MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space. The actress...
Kundali Bhagya: Wow! Rishabh finds Preeta, promises to bring her back
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he would never be able to work with Akshay Kumar, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he would never be able to work with Akshay Kumar, read more
Arbaaz Khan
Must read! Arbaaz Khan opens up about his relationship with stepmother Helen
Sunil Grover
Woah! Sunil Grover recalls the time he was replaced for arriving late on set
Saiyami Kher
OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls the time she was suggested to have a nose job done at the age of 18
Dilip Kumar
Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot
Anjali Anand
Wow! Anjali Anand reveals what Jaya Bachchan was like on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls her 'mastikhor'