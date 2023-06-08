Wow! Take a look at some of the best pregnancy photoshoots of B-town moms

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses never shies away from flaunting their baby bump when they are expecting someone special and are on cloud 9 with the forthcoming happiness. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan here are some Bollywood moms who shared their gorgeous baby bumps photoshoots.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt graciously flaunted her baby bump during the promotions of Brahmastra. Her photos from the shooting of Heart of Stones too went viral her baby bump was evidently seen. She even changed her style during her phase and set a new trend.

2. Ileana D'cruz

Ileana D’cruz is soon expecting a baby with her boyfriend. Ileana is embracing her pregnancy journey with grace and joy.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Powerful, Bold & Beautiful this was what Sonam Kapoor was feeling during her pregnancy. Her Vogue photoshoot gave maternity a new style.

4. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia embraced motherhood for the second time. She looked style chic in her baby bump photoshoots.

5. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza left everyone surprised with her pregnancy announcement. She looked beautiful in baby bump pictures.

6. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu felt magical embracing her pregnancy. She flaunted her baby bump on social media sharing her photoshoot pictures.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborated with sports brand Puma for her baby bump photoshoot.

8. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma flaunted her pregnancy through a Vogue magazine photoshoot.

9. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin sported a bikini for her baby bump photoshoot. She looked stunning flaunting her baby bump.

10. Lisa Hydon

Lisa Hydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their first child and the actress didn’t stop herself from flaunting her baby bump. Her photoshoot is what all women would dream of.

