Wow! Take a look at the fresh pairings of the Hindi film industry that we are looking forward to witness in upcoming movies

MUMBAI: Bollywood has always been experimental when it comes to pairing leads who are the ones that make fans decide to watch or ditch something. The filmmakers love to take fresh pairs for their films and series.

These fresh pairings leave audiences wanting for more with their crackling chemistry. A look at the fresh pairings that fans are waiting for in 2023, 2024.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this mystery thriller Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena Kapoor Khan teamed up with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan for the first time. Their series Jaane Jaan will be released on September 21 on Netflix.

2. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in An Impossible Love Story

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be starring in An Impossible Love Story and the film is said to release on December 7, 2023. The makers had shared the poster of the film and left fans excited for the new pair. The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra among many other names play main roles.

3. Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patai in Yodha

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, this action-thriller will star Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The movie will be released on December 15, 2023.

4. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter

The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan will be collaborating with the leading actress Deepika Padukone. In Siddharth Anand’s patriotic action drama Fighter film will be India's first aerial action franchise. The movie is said to release on January 25, 2024.

5. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing a lead role in Metro...In Dino directed by Anurag Basu. The film is set to release on March 29, 2024. The film will also feature Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.

6. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the thriller film will star Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles. This new casting and pairing have left audiences tongues wagging and we are looking forward to the release of Merry Christmas.

7. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film as supposed to release on August 11, 2023, but it got postponed.

8. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will star Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film marks the first collaboration of Hirani and Pannu. Vicky Kaushal will also play an important role in the film. The movie will be released late this year.

