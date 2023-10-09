Wow! Take a look at the most expensive films made in Indian cinema

MUMBAI: Making films is not at all easy. The cost of making a particular film rises along with technology. High-budget films generate the attention of the masses and also increase their level of curiosity. From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to RRR; a look at big-budget Indian films that left viewers amazed.

1. Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's action-thriller film Jawan is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, as per India Today. The film has been shot on a massive budget and has become the most expensive film ever. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

2. Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more in important roles. The plot of the film is based on a Tamil novel. As per the Siasat report, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 500 crores.

3. RRR

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The period action film is about two revolutionaries who struggle against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. As per Siasat, this film was made on a budget of Rs. 600 crores.

4. Pushpa The Rule

Pushpa The Rule is an action thriller film directed by Sukumar. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 400 crores. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play important roles in the film.

5. Saaho

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action thriller film made on a budget of Rs. 350 crores. The storyline of the film is about an undercover cop who goes on a mission to arrest a gang of robbers.

6. Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film is a romantic drama set in the 1960s. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores.

7. Adipurush

Adipurush film was based on an epic mythology story of Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the main roles. The film is said to be made on a budget of Rs. 500 crores.

8. Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others in the main roles. The film is said to be made on a budget of Rs. 310 crores.

9. 2.0

Superstar Rajinikanth's film 2.0 directed by Shankar was made on a budget of Rs. 575 crores as per Siasat. The storyline of the film was of a former ornithologist who transforms into a superhero and fights evil forces.

