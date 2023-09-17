Wow! Take a look at the much awaited sequels that are coming up in the Hindi film industry

MUMBAI : Bollywood is known for its sequels and there is a long list of upcoming new movie sequels that will be released shortly. Some of these films are already in the post-production phase, while others are in the initial stages of development. From Hera Pheri 3 to Fukrey 3, a look at the most interesting sequels to look out for in 2023 and 2024.

1. Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri is one of the classic cult comedy films that manages to tickle your funny bones with its unique storyline and plot. It also has a massive repeat value. The third sequel of the film has been planned for the Hera Pheri franchise as the second ended on a cliffhanger. Due to several reasons, the production was long overdue, but later Priyadarshan announced that the third sequel Hera Pheri 3 would have Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in their respective roles.

2. Fukrey 3

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the main roles. The trailer of Fukrey 3 released recently and it left fans super excited for the film. Fukrey 3 is triple on masala and drama. The film will be released on September 28 in theatres, taking the space left by Prabhas’ Salaar.

3. Metro... In Dino

Metro…In Dino is a sequel to Life in a…Metro directed by Anurag Basu. The second installment will be released on March 29, 2024, and will star Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.

4. Tiger 3

Maneesh Sharma's film Tiger 3 will release this Diwali in theaters. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be back in the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, and others in prominent roles. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will make his cameo as Pathaan.

5. Ishq Vishq

Ishq Vishk was a romantic-drama film from 2003 starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The two won hearts with their bang on chemistry and took us back to our college days with their cute love story. Well, the second installment of the film will star Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal in the main roles. Ishq Vishk Rebound will be directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and the release date is still not announced.

6. Stree 2



Stree 2 was announced in June 2023 and the theme is said to be 'O stree raksha karna' from a headless man. A still from Stree 2 was shared wherein a quiet lane of Chanderi with a missing poster on a wall was shown. The film is slated to release in August 2024.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3



Actor Kartik Aaryan will start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the film will be shot in four months after it goes on floors. The makers of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise are careful about keeping the franchise's brand value intact. Details about the rest of the cast are not known yet.

8. Bhediya 2



Actor Varun Dhawan announced the sequel of Bhediya and left fans surprised. He even shared a video on his Instagram and said that the second instalment, Bhediya 2, will be released in 2025. The director Amar Kaushik will go on to his film post Stree 2.

9. Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan has hinted that he will soon begin the production of Krrish 4 and announced the same in September 2016. Hrithik Roshan will reportedly play dual roles in the film, while Priyanka Chopra will return as Priya Mehra in the film. In June 2021, Hrithik even shared a picture of Krrish 4 on his social media and marked the completion of Krrish's 15-year run.

