Wow! Take a look at the star-studded ensemble of actors and actresses at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently tied the knot with actress Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29, garnering widespread attention for embracing their cultural roots. The couple's commitment to tradition has become a talking point, earning praise from netizens. Despite the wedding festivities concluding, the excitement continues with the wedding reception scheduled in Mumbai tonight.

The guest list for the reception featured a star-studded ensemble of actors and actresses. Tisca Chopra graced the event, looking stunning in her all-blue outfit. The atmosphere was filled with laughter as Jaaved Jaffrey and Chunky Panday shared a light-hearted moment. The gathering included industry veterans Rekha Bharadwaj and Vishal Bharadwaj, the newly talked-about couple Vijay and Tamanna Bhatia, the evergreen villain Gulshan Grover, and the charismatic Jackie Shroff, fondly known as Dada, who made a unique entrance with a plant. Iulia Vantur also added to the glamour of the evening.

Also Read: Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside

The celebration of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's union has not only been a personal milestone but has also become a symbol of embracing tradition in the modern era. The couple's decision to uphold cultural values in their wedding has resonated positively, making them a source of inspiration for many.

As the Bollywood fraternity comes together to celebrate this joyous occasion, the wedding reception promises to be a memorable night, blending tradition with the glitz and glamour of the film industry. The couple's journey into marital bliss, marked by cultural significance and star-studded celebrations, continues to capture the imagination of fans and admirers alike

Also Read: Wow! Randeep Hooda shares the inside video from his wedding with Lin Laishram, we really cannot take our eyes off the lovely couple

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.