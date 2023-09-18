Wow! Take a look at the top 10 anticipated films of and web series

MUMBAI: Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo are two of the most anticipated movies that managed to grab the masses' attention with the perfect amount of action and drama.

Also read - Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes to it” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee

There are reports that these upcoming films will be two of the biggest in the careers of these superstars and shatter box office numbers and records. But did you know there is another film that has defeated these two to top the IMDb top 10 most anticipated Indian films and shows of the year? Have a look.

1. Mark Antony

This new movie Markk Anthony has dethroned Leo and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and has become IMDb’s most anticipated Indian film. There were rumours that Mark Anthony would not release on September 15 after the Madras High Court issued a stay on the film. However, the court has now removed the stay order. Starring Vishal, the story is about a gangster who stumbles upon a time-traveling phone that can save his estranged mother. The film has already been released in Tamil and Telugu language. It will be released in Hindi language on September 22.

2. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is a Tamil action-thriller film. The film stars Vijay and Trisha, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in the main roles. Leo is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 19, 2023. The story of this new movie is about a family man who has to face his violent past when he encounters someone from his former life.

3. Thank You for Coming

This is a comedy film which is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in lead roles. The movie premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The new movie has grabbed the third spot on the list. The story is about a girl's quest for true love and pleasure. This will be released on October 6.

4. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

This is an upcoming new movie in Telugu language and is an action-thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and more in lead roles. The film will release in theatres later in 2023 or 2023. The story is about a gang leader who takes on other criminal gangs.

5. Bambai Meri Jaan streams to rave reviews

This is a period-crime thriller series that stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in the main roles. The new web series Bambai Meri Jaan released on Amazon Prime Video and ranks on the fifth spot. The storyline of the series is about a glimpse into post-independence Bombay and crimes back then. This is streaming September 14 onwards.

6. Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2

This is a Tamil comedy horror film directed by P. Vasu and stars Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrance, Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon and more in main roles. The new movie Chandramukhi 2 will be released on September 28. The storyline of the film revolves around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and her psychiatrist plans to solve the case.

7. Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha’s Fukrey 3

This is a Hindi comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi in main roles. The film Fukrey 3 will be released on September 28. The storyline of the new movie is about Bholi Punjaban who enters politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. She plans to turn the city into a criminal hub. The four friends on the other hand decide to put Choocha against Bholi in the election. Soon, Choocha gets a new power wherein his urine turns into gunpowder.

8. Skanda

This is a Telugu action-drama film starring Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar and Prince Cecil. The new movie Skanda is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and will release on September 28. The main plot of the film is not revealed as of now.

9. Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

On the ninth spot is Mission Raniganj, a biopic based on Jaswant Singh Gill also known as Bulldozer Gill, a real-life hero. He had planned a rescue operation for trapped miners in Keshava, Punjab in 1989. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the lead role in the film. The new movie will have actors Parineeti Chopra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kumud Mishra and more stars in key roles. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will release on October 6.

Also read - Sukhee Trailer out! This Shilpa Shetty movie speaks about living life to the fullest, with the backdrop of friendship

10. Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee

Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh in main roles. This film is a light-hearted, slice-of-life story about Sukhpreet Kalra, a Punjabi housewife who is fed up with her mundane life. She goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion. The film is on the tenth spot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life