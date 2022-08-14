Wow! Take a look at THESE 5 underrated Bollywood celebs who rose to fame with content driven films

From Pankaj Tripathi to Manoj Bajpayee, there are Bollywood celebs who rose to fame with their marvelous performance content-driven films and OTT platforms

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 15:00
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:  We have seen some marvelous performances over the last few years from actors and actresses alike and with content being the king these days, it’s not so often that actors have been able to do justice to their roles. However, there are several actors who are underrated but have immense talent! However, thanks to content-driven films and OTT platforms, these stars have received a great platform to become a favourite of fans. The list includes stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee approached for police officer's part in 'Pushpa: The Rule'

The Family Man actor has swept the audiences away with every role and character he has played so far. Bajpayee has time and again proved his mettle through his acting chops and created a niche for himself in the industry. Don’t forget his unforgettable role in Gangs Of Wasseypur.

The powerhouse of talent, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot to fame with his offbeat performances in projects like Talaash, Badlapur, Sacred Games, Gangs Of Wasseypur and many more. Not only that, he even outdid several actors when he essayed the role of a villain in the Salman Khan masala movie Kick! He surely is one of the finest actors we have.

The utmost humble man, who nailed all the roles he has donned on screen, has garnered massive popularity among the audience with his simplicity and flawless acting. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Mirzapur and many more landmark projects, Pankaj Tripathi happens to be one of the best actors we have in the industry. Now, fans are looking forward to his Mirzapur 3.

Also Read: Latest Update! After Special 26, Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Vikram Vedha director for Secrets of the Kohinoor

The Rangbaaz series actor is somebody we would love to see more of on the silver screen. With every film or series Vineet Kumar Singh has proved his calibre as an actor and also has never failed to surprise us. He has always chosen offbeat topics which are extremely relevant in today’s world and has aced the role to a T. Vineet’s talent is surely underrated and fans are now looking forward to his, Siya.

Jaideep Ahlawat shot to fame with his impressive character portrayal of Inspector Haathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatalok and he is another actor who deserves to be seen more. Ahlawat is an actor par excellence who has been a part of some big league films and we can't wait to see him on screen again.

Latest Video