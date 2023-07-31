Wow! Take a peek into the birthday celebrations of Kaira Advani

MUMBAI :Kiara Advani is celebrating her 31st birthday on July 31. The actor is seen celebrating her special day with pink balloons and a beautiful birthday cake, in a picture that was shared by the actor's friend on Instagram Stories.

In the Instagram Stories shared by Kiara's friend, the actor can be seen standing in front of a huge birthday cake. The space is decorated with candles and colourful balloons with the message ‘we love you’ written on them.

In the picture, Kiara is seen in a no makeup look with a black and white pyjama set, and her hair is kept untied. She is seen with her eyes closed while making a wish right before cutting the birthday cake.

The picture also gave a glimpse of Kiara's three-tier birthday cake, which seemed to be personalised to reflect the shopaholic traits of the actor. In the bottom tier, designs of windows of a luxury brand store were made.

The middle layer was a motif of a shopping store with the writing 'born to shop' inscribed in it. Finally, the top layer of the cake was designed like a shopping bag.

Earlier on Thursday, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Sidharth Malhotra as they left for her birthday trip. They both held hands as they walked up to the departure gate.

Sharing a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra before the take off, Kiara wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Time to (airplane emoji).” She was in a beige co-ord set with a white top while Sidharth was in a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket.

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha tells the love story of Satyaprem (Kartik) and Katha (Kiara) told from the man's perspective.

The film received commercial and critical success and has already grossed more than ₹100 crore globally. Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theatres on June 29.

Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar's Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She is also rumoured to have signed the second installment of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film, War.

