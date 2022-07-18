Wow! Take a sneak peek of Shah Rukh Khan’s messy looks from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will start the next year with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki, is getting viral for his leaked picture from the sets of Dunki. Dunki will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called Donkey Flight by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

In the picture, he is seen sporting a very casual look in a check shirt and a pair of black pants. He also has a beard as he faces sideward while the camera captures him at a riverside.

Also Read: Must Read! I was not enjoying the process of filmmaking; that is why I was on a break: Shah Rukh Khan

On April 19, Shah Rukh Khan announced his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 @taapsee @gaurikhan @redchilliesent @rhfilmsofficial (sic)."

Also Read: Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

Shah Rukh Khan took a three-year hiatus from movies and is returning with three back-to-back films that will release all through 2023. SRK is currently busy with his next set of projects.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, which released in 2018. His next Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023, Jawan on June 2, 2023, and Dunki on December 22, 2023.