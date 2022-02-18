Wow! Tamanna Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar to collaborate for a movie Babli Bouncer

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in her projects.

She is known not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her cuteness and her looks. And now the actress is all set to collaborate with one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood industry Madhur Bhandarkar for the upcoming movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar to collaborate for an upcoming movie titled Babli Bouncer.

Taking to his social media handle trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares this information, he captioned, ‘TAMANNAAH BHATIA IN & AS 'BABLI BOUNCER': MADHUR BHANDARKAR DIRECTS... #TamannaahBhatia will essay lead role in #BabliBouncer... Directed by #MadhurBhandarkar... #FoxStarStudios and #JungleePictures join hands to produce this coming-of-age, feel good and light-hearted story. #BabliBouncer begins filming in #Mohali today and will release 2022-end in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Costars #SaurabhShukla along with #AbhishekBajaj and #SahilVaid in pivotal roles... Concept, story and screenplay: #AmitJoshi, #AradhanaDebnath and #MadhurBhandarkar.’

The movie Babli Bouncer will begin filming today in Mumbai and it will release in 2022. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also have Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid. The concept story and screenplay will be written by Amit Joshi, Aradhna Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in her movies and we look forward to see the project coming from the side of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

