Wow! Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma holidaying in Maldives? The actress looks ravishing in these clicks, take a look

B-town's newest lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are apparently together on a mesmerizing vacation in the tropical paradise of Maldives. They were recently spotted making separate appearances at Mumbai airport.
TAMANNAH BHATIA

MUMBAI: B-town's newest lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are apparently together on a mesmerizing vacation in the tropical paradise of Maldives. 

They were recently spotted making separate appearances at Mumbai airport. But looks like they left together for a holiday. Tamannaah Bhatia dropped some hot photos from her Maldives holiday, probably clicked by Vijay Varma.

The Kaavaalaa beauty is seen enjoying the crystal-clear turquoise waters, pristine white sandy beaches, and a relaxing time with a warm cup of coffee. 

As seen in the photos, she has donned a slick pink bikini set, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen posing against the backdrop of a breathtaking rainbow. Clearly, the couple is creating cherished moments together. We cannot wait to catch a glimpse of their photos together.

In recent times, we have come to know Maldives as a go-to destination for celebrities seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. After the release of Jailer and Akhri Sach, Tamannaah has taken some time off to spend quality time with her boyfriend Vijay Varma.  

Safe to say, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been painting the town red with their romance. The duo are often spotted together by the shutterbugs on dinner and movie dates in Mumbai. 

Vijay of Darlings and Gully Boy fame leaves no stone unturned to pamper his ladylove and makes her feel even more special by dropping some heartwarming comments in her Instagram post. 

The duo has shared screen space in Lust Stories 2 and their love story apparently blossomed on the sets of the web series. On the professional front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan, an adaption of the 2005 novel- The Devotion of Suspect X. To be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

