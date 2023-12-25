Wow! Tanuj Virwani gives a glimpse of the lavish menu at his wedding; Carrot Cake, Eggnog and Malayali Lunch

MUMBAI : Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani is all set to tie the knot with his long time GF Tanya Jacob. The duo will have a lavish wedding at Lonavala. On 17th November, the duo got engaged and Tanuj, who is the son of Anil Virwani and Rati Agnihotri, a former actress, has given us some more details of his wedding that will take place this month.

Also Read-Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob

Tanuj and Tanya shared a stunning photoshoot recently where Tanya is seen in an orange lehenga while Tanuj is wearing a matching embroidered orange and white sherwani. Take a look;

Tanuj said that Tanuj is a bit if a perfectionist and wants his wedding to be out of the box. He said, “Being a bit of a perfectionist and the unofficial event planner for all occasions in my family, I want my wedding to be absolutely perfect for everyone involved! We’ve planned the entire experience ourselves, along with my parents. Instead of the typical order of events, we are going with a magical Christmas Ball on Christmas Eve, a traditional morning wedding, and a finale dinner that’ll be sangeet and reception rolled into one, with dance, music, and toasts.”

Revealing about his wedding menu, Tanuj said, “With our very own restaurant in Pune catering for the wedding, we have had a lot of fun finalizing and sampling the menu and custom cocktails. In keeping with the Christmas spirit for the dinner on Day 1, there will be carrot cake, turkey, eggnog, and much more. The wedding lunch will be catered by a fabulous Malayali restaurant, much to the delight of Tanya and her family (she is half Malayali). The grand finale on Day 2 will see a spread of Indian delicacies, tandoori items, grills, live counters, Italian fare, oriental flavors, and lots and lots of dessert!”

Also Read-Exclusive! Tanuj Virwani to be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodShaadis