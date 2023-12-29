Wow! Tapsee Pannu's New Year Escapade: Romantic Getaway with Boyfriend Mathias Boe in Kerala?"

As Tapsee Pannu basks in the success of 'Dunki,' rumours suggest a New Year celebration in Kerala with boyfriend Mathias Boe. The couple, known for keeping a low profile, fuels speculations with their romantic holiday.
MUMBAI: Tapsee Pannu, riding high on the acclaim for her stellar performance in the recent film 'Dunkii,' is rumoured to be embarking on a romantic New Year getaway to Kerala with her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe. The actress, who has a penchant for keeping her personal life private, is said to have chosen the picturesque beauty of Kerala to ring in the year 2024.

According to an inside source, "Tapsee loves Kerala, which is so naturally beautiful. Mathias and Tapsee will be in Kerala for the next few days," hinting at a serene and romantic holiday for the couple. The news comes after Tapsee's recent birthday celebration, where Mathias Boe humorously declared, "Meri girlfriend sabse sundar hai."

Despite attempts to reach out to Tapsee for confirmation, the actress has remained unavailable for comments on the speculated holiday.

Tapsee Pannu and the former badminton player, Mathias Boe, have been together for a remarkable 10 years. However, the couple has maintained a low profile when it comes to media interactions, keeping their relationship mostly private.

Amid the COVID-19 phase, Tapsee has been a busy bee with an array of projects, including 'Rashmi Rocket,' 'Haseen Dilruba,' 'Shabaash Mithu,' 'Loop Lapeta,' 'Dobaaraa,' and 'Blurr,' which marks her production debut. Looking ahead to 2024, she is set to appear in the sequel of 'Haseen Dilruba' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' and 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' co-starring Prateek Gandhi.

As fans await official confirmation from Tapsee about her holiday escapade with Mathias Boe, the rumoured New Year celebration in Kerala adds a touch of romance to the actress's already eventful life.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Times Now
 

