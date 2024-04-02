Wow! Tara Sutaria discusses the transition to strong female characters following 'Apurva' success; Says ‘The landscape has changed in cinema’

MUMBAI: Riding high on the success of her most recent film 'Apurva,' Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is gaining attention for both her on-screen talent and her insightful comments on the kinds of roles she hopes to do in the future. The actor opened up about her changing professional decisions and shared her realization after 'Apurva.'

During an interview with a well-known publication, the actress revealed, “After my last release, ‘Apurva,’ I have realized that there needs to be some amount of power in the roles that I am taking on—even if it is a comedic role, it has to offer something substantial.”

Tara Sutaria recognizes the positive change in the film business following a major reckoning in which female actors are fighting for greater roles and equal pay. “The landscape has changed in cinema today, and I am grateful that we finally have a safe space to have conversations about issues such as pay parity,” she stated.

In her observations on the changing dynamics, Tara highlighted the influence of commercially successful female-driven films, breaking the stigma surrounding actresses who defy social standards.

Tara acknowledges that there has been improvement, but there is still more work to be done. She does express joy about living in a time when debates about equality, diversity in the workplace, and empowerment are becoming more popular.

Regarding her personal life, Tara disclosed that she and Aadar Jain split up a year ago. She is rumored to be dating Kartik Aaryan. After being noticed together on a dinner date in October of this year, the couple sparked dating speculations. Following dinner, Tara and Kartik were observed going their separate ways. They said their goodbyes and hugged each other, Tara even kissing him on the way out. The dating allegations have not yet been addressed by Kartik and Tara.

Credit- News 18