WOW! Teaser of Dunki to be out during Diwali this year? Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are happy as they feel movie won’t get postponed

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has already given a blockbuster like Pathaan earlier this year. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Jawan which is slated to release on 7th September 2023. The prevue and the songs of Jawan have already created a fantastic pre-release buzz.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that SRK’s third release of the year, Dunki, might get postponed to next year. The Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial is slated to release during Christmas 2023, but it is said that the superstar won’t have two releases in the gap of just three months.

Now, according to a report, the teaser of Dunki will be released during Diwali and it will be attached with the prints of Tiger 3. While there’s no confirmation on this, SRK’s fans are happy as they feel that Dunki won’t get postponed if the teaser is coming during Diwali.

A netizen tweeted, “OMG omg, #Dunki official teaser to be release on Diwali 2023 Movies releasing on Christmas There's no postponement... King Of HGOTY Lord Raju is Back...” Another Twitter user wrote, “No postponement for #Dunki It on track for 22nd Dec 2023 release.” One more netizen tweeted, “#Dunki Will Not Postponed Releasing on 22 December 2023 And now Focus on #Jawan Promotion.” Check out the tweets below...

Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, and everyone is quite keen to watch the fresh pairing on the big screens.

