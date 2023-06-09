Wow! “The Dirty Picture is a role that changed not just my life but the narrative of the Hindi film heroine” Vidya Balan opens up on her bold role

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of talent who has been part of many critically acclaimed films and won over the hearts of the viewers with her performances.

While she enjoys a huge fan following for her craft, she also faced trolling. The 44 year old actress started out with TV shows before jumping to Bengali cinema and eventually made her Bollywood debut at 27 with Parineeta.

While many thought that Vidya’s breakthrough film would be Parineeta or Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It is actually the 2011 hit The Dirty Picture that changed not just the actress’s life but also the way we perceive a Hindi Film heroine.

In an interview, Vidya said, “I definitely think The Dirty Picture is a role that changed not just my life but the narrative of the Hindi film heroine” While many doubted if Vidya could pull of Silk’s role in it, Vidya said, “I knew I could play that part and I was completely convinced about the film.’

The Dirty Picture was directed by Milan Luthria and colletced over Rs 117 crores at the box office making it the first female led film to cross the 100 croe mark. Speaking of its success, Vidya said, “Its success changed something because suddenly the female actor began to be seen as a saleable proposition. Initially, it was me who was being seen like that but that started a sort of phase were slowly people began to invest more in the writing, making, and telling of female stories. It has changed the game.”

Many awards came Vidya’s way thanks to her performance in The Dirty Picture including the National Award for Best Actress.

