Wow! The expansive food menu at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding included these cuisines

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding ceremony has been the talk of the town. The talks about the wedding ceremony were all over social media ever since the marriage was in the news.

The wedding ceremony of the actors was mainly in focus because of the strict rules and regulations which were supposed to be followed by the guests.

Later, when we saw the pictures of the ceremony, we just loved them.

Today, let us have a look at the expansive food menu from the wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, the menu included North Indian delicacies, traditional Rajasthani cuisine, as well as a five-tier wedding cake, which was curated by an Italian chef.

1. Live stalls

According to reports there were live stalls for dahi bhalla, Kachori and fusion chats.

2. North Indian cuisine

3. Traditional Rajasthani food

It is also said that the guests were also served typical Rajasthani food, which includes dal bati churma. The cuisine was made with around 15 types of dal made from different lentils.

4. Wedding cake

No doubt any wedding ceremony is incomplete without a wedding cake. As per reports it is said that the wedding cake of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was of white and blue in color, and it was a 5 tier cake which was created by an Italian chef. It was said that the wedding cake was around 3 to 4 lakhs of rupees.

5. Stalls for Pani Puri

It is also said that there were separate stalls for Panipuri and Paan, there were other stalls for Indian delicacies too.

6. Sweets

As per the media reports it is said that, 10 types of sweets weighing 80 kilos were sent to the venue of wedding, by Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home. Vicky Kaushal has also sent many food packages for the media people who present outside the venue.

It is also said that the couple was offered nearly 80 crores to give their wedding footage for an OTT platform.

Well these are some of the food items which were included in the lavish menu of the wedding ceremony of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

