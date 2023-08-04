Wow! The first look of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer love story is out

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town since it was in the making. Coming from Dinesh Vijan, this movie has been grabbing the attention, mainly due to an interesting on-screen pair of Shahid and Kriti. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

The makers wrapped the shoot of the movie and surprised the audience with the first look of it. It the poster, we see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sitting on the bike, defining the sizzling chemistry between the two.

This latest poster of the movie is attracting the fans and we definitely cannot wait for more updates. As per reports, it is said that the movie is based on science fiction, where a human falls in love with the robot.

What are your views on this first look of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer love story? Do let us know in the comment section below.

