Wow! The first look of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled movie is out, as the filmmaker wraps the shoot

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town over the time when the movie was in the making, the movie which is coming from Dinesh Vijan has been grabbing the attention of the fans because of this new on screen Jodi of Shahid and Kriti and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

Having said that recently the makers have wrapped the shoot of the movie and they have surprised the fans and audience with the first look and the poster the movie, as we see in the first look Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are on the bike and the poster itself defines the sizzling chemistry between the two.

This latest poster of the movie is attracting the fans and definitely we want to see more updates of the movie in no time. Well talking about the plot of the movie as per the reports it is said that it is a science fiction movie where a human falls in love with the robot.

What are your views on this first look Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in this untitled love story, and how will you rate their chemistry, do let us know in the comment section below.

