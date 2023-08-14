Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release

MUMBAI: The new family drama is here. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in lead roles, The Great Indian Family commits to bring a family drama filled with fun, love, anger, frustration and a mixed bag of emotions. Directed by Vijay Krishna Sharma, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family announces its release date, which is 22nd September, 2023. The film will be hitting the big screens with good expectations as they bring family drama with a sarcastic tone.

The makers shared a video for the release date. In the video, Vicky Kaushal can be seen talking about families and in particular, his own family, which according to him is problematic. Vicky Kaushal can be seen having a small town accent which makes it clear that the story will be revolving around a small town family. In recent times, Indian cinema has seen a growing trend of putting small town stories to big screen and it has worked wonderfully; well, especially for directors like Anurag Kashyap.

This film is another testimony of the growing trend and will be hoping to gather an audience with its content. As the name suggests, there is going to be a lot of family drama, small town comedy, witty jokes with funny accents and all this can give the film another comedy angle. It will be exciting to watch how the story develops around the family and how the screenplay and acting will be. It will be a big opportunity for Manushi Chillar and supporting cast to bring the idea out and make it a box office hit. The good thing about the movie and the topic is that it is relatable with the Indian cinema, which is something the Indian audience loves. Hence, this might work as a big plus point for the film.

All in all, the little glimpse of the film is pretty exciting and the audience must be waiting for the teaser and trailer of the film. Comment down below how excited you are for the movie.

