Wow! The first song from movie Jawan to release first before the teaser

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahrukh Khan titled Jawan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by South mass director Atlee has Vijay Setupathi and lady superstar Nayanthara along with the actor.

The movie Jawan has been the talk of the town not only because of superstar Shahrukh Khan but also because of the list of cameos in the movie. Recently we have seen the team of Jawan has wrapped the shoot of the movie on 30th April, and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the glimpses and the teaser of the movie.

Earlier there were many reports and rumours which were saying that the teaser of the movie will be attached with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and now there are many reports which are saying that much before the teaser a song will be out from the movie.

Yes you heard right if reports are to be believed the first song of the movie Jawaan to be out anytime soon before the teaser of the movie, well this is good news for all the Jawan and Shahrukh Khan fans to see the first ever song of the movie.

