Wow! The first song from movie Jawan to release first before the teaser

Much before the teaser and the glimpses of the movie Jawan it is said that song of the movie to release first
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 15:51
movie_image: 
Jawan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahrukh Khan titled Jawan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by South mass director Atlee has Vijay Setupathi and lady superstar Nayanthara along with the actor.

The movie Jawan has been the talk of the town not only because of superstar Shahrukh Khan but also because of the list of cameos in the movie. Recently we have seen the team of Jawan has wrapped the shoot of the movie on 30th April, and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the glimpses and the teaser of the movie.

ALSO READ - (Interesting! Jhanvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor at NMACC launch )

Earlier there were many reports and rumours which were saying that the teaser of the movie will be attached with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and now there are many reports which are saying that much before the teaser a song will be out from the movie.

Yes you heard right if reports are to be believed the first song of the movie Jawaan to be out anytime soon before the teaser of the movie, well this is good news for all the Jawan and Shahrukh Khan fans to see the first ever song of the movie.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (What! Rumored couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan roped in for Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Deets Inside)

Shahrukh Khan JAWAN Nayanthara Vijay Setupathi Atlee Red Chillies Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 15:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Chashni: Shocking! Nirbhay sets his club on fire to obtain insurance money
MUMBAI:   Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The...
Wow! Check out the OTT actresses who gone from basic to bold
MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of different actresses on digital...
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)
MUMBAI: The who's who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand...
Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look
MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from the Nita...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba determined to expose Garry to the Brar family
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Priyanka-Nick
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka-Nick
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look
Global celebs
Priyanka-Nick to Jeff Coons: Global celebs show up for NMACC opening
Sara Ali Khan
What! Rumored couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan roped in for Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Deets Inside
Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor
Interesting! Jhanvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor at NMACC launch
Priyanka Chopra
LOL! As Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar’s video goes viral, Nick Jonas grabs attention; netizen say, “Nick be like ye itna kyu hansri kuch samajh ni aaya”