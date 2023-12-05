WOW! The Kerala Story box office collection day 7: Adah Sharma starrer shows jump on weekdays, will soon enter the 100 crore club

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been doing very well at the box office. During weekdays, it showed a growth on every single day, and soon, it will enter the 100 crore club.
MUMBAI :We have usually seen that even if the film does well at the box office during the weekdays, it stays stable and collects around the same amount, but with The Kerala Story something different happened. The movie on weekdays showed growth each day from Monday to Thursday.

On its seventh day, the film collected Rs. 12.50 crore at the box office taking the total to Rs. 81.36 crore. The movie in the next two days will easily reach the 100 crore club. Well, if it continues to do well during weekdays of its second week, then one can expect it to reach the 200 crore club as well.

This week, there are new releases like IB71 and Chatrapathi hitting the big screens. While there’s some decent buzz about the former, the latter doesn’t look interesting at all. So, these two films won’t be a big hurdle for The Kerala Story and it will continue to do well at the box office.
 
The collections of The Kerala Story are excellent. The movie was released without much promotion and it received mixed reviews. However, with the word of mouth and the buzz around it on social media, the film has been getting such a great response.

Last year, The Kashmir Files, which falls under the similar genre, had hit the big screens. The movie had taken a very slow start but due to word of mouth it gained momentum at the box office, and became a blockbuster with the collection of Rs. 252.90 crore. It will be interesting to see whether The Kerala Story will beat The Kashmir Files at the box office or not.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

