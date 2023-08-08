Wow! The selfies of Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Tandon definitely gives some major mother-daughter goals

Rasha Tandon, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon is grabbing attention of the fans with her cuteness. These new pictures are winning the hearts of the fans.
movie_image: 
Raveena Tandon

MUMBAI: Over the time, we have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of the star kid Rasha Tandon, who is the daughter of Raveena Tandon. We have often seen Rasha getting clicked around the city and getting into some funny conversations with the paparazzi.

She is no doubt one of the most loved star kids in B-town, who always manages to grab attention of the fans with her cuteness and looks. Having said that, there are latest selfies of Rasha Tandon along with her mother Raveena Tandon that are getting viral all over the internet and grabbing the attention of the fans.

ALSO READ -HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can't stop praising her sizzling avatar

No doubt, these pictures of Rasha Tandon define nothing but cuteness and we can see some amazing bond of mother and daughter in these pictures. These pictures are giving some mother-daughter goals and we shall look forward tosome more amazing ones coming from their side.

What are your views on these beautiful pictures of Rasha Tandon along with her mother Raveena Tandon? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - WOAH! Kiara Advani spotted with Ritesh Sidhwani at Excel Entertainment's office; netizens wonder if she is a part of Don 3

