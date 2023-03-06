Wow! The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha to be out on this date

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Kartik Aryan and Kaira Advani titled Satyaprem Ki Katha is no doubt, one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023. Fans are looking forward to this Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 jodi on big screen once again. The announcement video is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the teaser, trailer and every single detail of the upcoming. Now, there are many reports suggesting that the trailer of the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha will be out on 5th June.

Yes, you heard right. The trailer of the much awaited movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha is to be out on 5th June. Well, there is no official announcement yet, but we will wait for the trailer to release that day.

This news has grabbed attention all over the internet and fans are desperately waiting for the trailer. How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 29th June, 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

