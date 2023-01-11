Wow The very first show of Tiger 3 is from this time on 12th November

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the big releases of the Year. The movie that has been directed by Band Baja Baraat and Fan fame Maneesh Sharma also has Katrina Kaif, and Emran Hashmi along with Salman Khan. The trailer has been getting great response from the fans and audience all over and we can see many social media posts where the fans are saying they are eagerly waiting for the movie.

the movie is also the talk of the town because it the part of YRF Spy universe after movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. We can expect some great crossover in this movie which is the surprise elements for the audience.

Also read Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai commented Salman Khan to be the most 'sexiest and attractive man'

The fans are waiting for the release of the movie and before let us see the details on the very first show of the movie. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh the first ever show of the movie will from 7am on 12th November, so all the fans of Tiger and Salman Khan brace yourself as the first will begin from 7am in the morning. Well how can we forget the Pathaan where the shows were the shows were from 6am across country.

All eyes are now waiting for the release of the movie Tiger 3 as the buzz is high also because we are going to see superstar Shah Rukh Khan too as Pathaan in the movie.

What are your views on the movie Tiger 3 and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Exclusive! Mujib actor Abeer Soofi opens up about how playing Sai Baba had made his life easier