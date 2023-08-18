WOW! These 60+ female celebs are an inspiration as they still hit the gym and are super fit

There are some female celebs also who are in their 60s and they are an inspiration for many as they are fit and hit the gym regularly. Check out the list below...
MUMBAI: We usually see our male stars even in their 60s workout and flaunt it on social media. However, we do have some female celebs also who are in their 60s and they are an inspiration for many as they are fit and hit the gym regularly.

Today, let’s look at the list of 60+ female celebs who still hit the gym and are super fit... 

Sangeeta Bijlani 

Sangeeta Bijlani has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her stunning looks. The actress is 63 years old, and she is so fit that she can give young actresses a run for their money.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's bond proves exes can be very good friends – Watch VIRAL Video

Pinkie Roshan 

Hrithik Roshan is a fitness enthusiast, and it looks like his inspiration is his mother.  Pinkie Roshan is 68 years old, and her Instagram is filled with pictures and videos of her from the gym. She is actually an inspiration for everyone. 

Anita Raj

Anita Raj is a veteran actress. After movies, she is now ruling the small screens. She is 61 years old, and still hits the gym. She shared videos of her work out on social media. 

Also Read:Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi talks about her exit from Saavi ki Savari, saying “I am going to miss this character a lot, But…”,Read for the Full Story!

Soni Razdan 

Alia Bhatt’s mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan is also quite fit. She does pilates, and even at the age of 66, she is very fit. 

Well, these female celebs prove that age is just a number. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

