WOW! These actors took some insane measures to prepare for their roles

MUMBAI: When we appreciate an actor’s performance in a movie, we just look at what he or she did on the screens. But, sometimes the actors put in a lot of effort to prepare for their roles.

So, today, let’s look at some insane things that the actors did to prepare for their roles...

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda’s transformation for Sarbjit had shocked one and all. From 94 kgs to 66 kgs, he lost an insane amount of weight for the movie. He has done it again for the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. He has lost weight for his role and for months he only had a khajoor and a glass of milk.

Also Read: Exclusive! Director Neeraj Pathak on Inspector Avinash, “Randeep Hooda was always the first choice”

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is known for his amazing performances in movies. The actor for his role in Hamari Adhuri Kahani didn’t have a proper bath for about 20 days. Now, that’s actually insane?

Kangana Ranaut

We all know that Kangana Ranaut wants to be perfect in every role that she does. The actress had revealed that she gained 20 kgs for her role in Thalaivii and had severe back aches because of that.

Saif Ali Khan

Okay now this really sounds insane. So, Saif Ali Khan reportedly for his role of Langda Tyagi in Omkara didn’t brush his teeth for 15 days.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt played a totally de-glam role in Udta Punjab and she surprised one and all with her performance in it. The actress reportedly didn’t wash her hair for 20 days to get the perfect grunge hair look.

Also Read: Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters: While Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in desi avatar; Ranveer Singh's look offers nothing new

We must say that these actors take their work very seriously!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.







