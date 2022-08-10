WOW! These actors took some insane measures to prepare for their roles

Sometimes, actors put in a lot of effort to prepare for their roles. So, today, let’s look at some insane things that the actors did to prepare for their characters...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 20:51
movie_image: 
Randeep Hooda

MUMBAI: When we appreciate an actor’s performance in a movie, we just look at what he or she did on the screens. But, sometimes the actors put in a lot of effort to prepare for their roles.

So, today, let’s look at some insane things that the actors did to prepare for their roles...

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda’s transformation for Sarbjit had shocked one and all. From 94 kgs to 66 kgs, he lost an insane amount of weight for the movie. He has done it again for the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. He has lost weight for his role and for months he only had a khajoor and a glass of milk.

Also Read: Exclusive! Director Neeraj Pathak on Inspector Avinash, “Randeep Hooda was always the first choice”

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is known for his amazing performances in movies. The actor for his role in Hamari Adhuri Kahani didn’t have a proper bath for about 20 days. Now, that’s actually insane?

Kangana Ranaut

We all know that Kangana Ranaut wants to be perfect in every role that she does. The actress had revealed that she gained 20 kgs for her role in Thalaivii and had severe back aches because of that.

Saif Ali Khan

Okay now this really sounds insane. So, Saif Ali Khan reportedly for his role of Langda Tyagi in Omkara didn’t brush his teeth for 15 days.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt played a totally de-glam role in Udta Punjab and she surprised one and all with her performance in it. The actress reportedly didn’t wash her hair for 20 days to get the perfect grunge hair look.

Also Read: Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters: While Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in desi avatar; Ranveer Singh's look offers nothing new

We must say that these actors take their work very seriously!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

 
 

 

Randeep Hooda Rajkummar Rao Kangana Ranaut Saif Ali Khan Alia Bhatt Sarbjit Hamari Adhuri Kahani Omkara Udta Punjab Thalaivii Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 20:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
MUMBAI:Kanupriya Pandit is known for her performance in movies and TV shows like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kasautii...
Faltu: New Challenge! Ayaan to arrange a huge amount for Dadi and Janardhan's operation
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
WOW! These actors took some insane measures to prepare for their roles
MUMBAI: When we appreciate an actor’s performance in a movie, we just look at what he or she did on the screens. But,...
Faltu: Suspicious! Ayaan not ready to believe in Ruhaan's good gesture
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! “You are only going to live once, chase your dreams today” - Ishitta Arun
MUMBAI: Actress Ishitta Arun has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful movies over the time she...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat gets lost in the moment, tries to kiss Nayan
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
Exclusive! “I would really love to do a period film, and do some women oriented characters” AnubhaFatehpuria
Exclusive! “I would really love to do a period film and some women oriented characters” - Anubha Fatehpuria
Exclusive! “I loved him when I saw him” Nimrat Kaur speaks about her first crush
Exclusive! “I fell in love with him” - Nimrat Kaur speaks about her first crush
Kriti Sanon
After 4 box office flops, will Kriti Sanon finally bounce back with her upcoming movies?
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are most likely to be at top 5 this year