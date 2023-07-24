WOW! These actresses quickly lost their post-pregnancy weight

MUMBAI: During pregnancy and after delivering a child, a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes, and they gain weight. However, we have many actresses, who after delivering their child, quickly lost weight and became fit.

Check out the list of actresses below…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely an inspiration for many. Even during her pregnancy, she worked and after Taimur was born, she soon started her weight loss journey and made an amazing comeback with Veere Di Wedding.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt became a mother last year, and soon the actress was seen in a fit and fine avatar when she was clicked by the paparazzi. She even shot for one of the songs of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after the delivery of Raha.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor had gained weight after the delivery of her son Vayu. But, the actress is back to being fit and looks amazing.

Gauahar Khan

Post the delivery, Gauahar Khan lost 10 kgs in 10 days. She posted about it on her Instagram and we must say what a transformation!

Anushka Sharma

After Vamika’s delivery, Anushka also lost weight quite quickly. She is super fit and looks wonderful as always.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.