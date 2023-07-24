WOW! These actresses quickly lost their post-pregnancy weight

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, here’s a look at the actresses who lost their post-pregnancy weight quickly…
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 05:15
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: During pregnancy and after delivering a child, a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes, and they gain weight. However, we have many actresses, who after delivering their child, quickly lost weight and became fit.

Check out the list of actresses below…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely an inspiration for many. Even during her pregnancy, she worked and after Taimur was born, she soon started her weight loss journey and made an amazing comeback with Veere Di Wedding.

Also Read: Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt became a mother last year, and soon the actress was seen in a fit and fine avatar when she was clicked by the paparazzi. She even shot for one of the songs of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after the delivery of Raha.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor had gained weight after the delivery of her son Vayu. But, the actress is back to being fit and looks amazing.

Gauahar Khan

Post the delivery, Gauahar Khan lost 10 kgs in 10 days. She posted about it on her Instagram and we must say what a transformation!

Anushka Sharma

After Vamika’s delivery, Anushka also lost weight quite quickly. She is super fit and looks wonderful as always.

Also Read: Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan Sonam Kapoor Gauahar Khan Anushka Sharma Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani The Crew Chakda Xpress Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 05:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Neeti Mohan Joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 Judging Panel!
MUMBAI :Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Danger! Savi runs away from her wedding and reaches Isha's house to protect herself
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Krutika Desai aka Suman From StarPlus Show Pandya Store Opined About The New Journey In Pandya Store And Much More!
MUMBAI :The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Samar tries to attempt suicide, Malti Devi’s curse turns true
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Aishwarya Rai
Throwback! Aishwarya Rai's advice for young girls seeking an ideal man gets a mixed reaction from fans, check it out
Celina Jaitley
Heartbreaking! Celina Jaitley opens up about the loss of her newborn child in this recent post, take a look
Genelia D'Souza
Must read! Genelia D'Souza breaks silence on the rumours of husband Riteish Deshmukh forcing her to quit acting career
Amitabh Bachchan
What! When Kamal Haasan made a shocking statement about the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sholay, “I couldn’t sleep that night…”
Ajay Devgn
Throwback! Ajay Devgn teased Salman Khan about his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai's relationship with Vivek Oberoi