Wow! These Bollywood actors feature in The Guinness Book of World Records

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is no doubt one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry, the living Legend has contributed to the industry for quite a long time. Do you know the actor has an amazing record on his name. Amitabh Bachchan has registered his name on the genius Book of World Record for performing Hanuman Chalisa with 19 other vocalists.

2. Abhishek Bachchan

Son of Amitabh Bachchan, actor Abhishek Bachchan is indeed one of the finest talents in the acting industry. On one hand many people are saying that he is an underrated actor on the other hand many people are saying that he is one of the most talented actors in B Town. Abhishek Bachchan holds a world record of the most public appearances in 12 hours.

3. Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the singing world. No doubt the contribution coming from the side of Asha Bhosle is remembered till today and we love to listen to her songs all over again. Asha Bhosle has a genius Book of World Record for being the most recorded artist.

4. Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu is indeed one of the most talented and celebrated singers in Bollywood industry, known as king of melody, Kumar Sanu holds a Guinness Book of World Record of singing more than 28 songs in a single day in the year 1983.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is indeed one of the top superstars in the Hindi film industry. King Khan topped the Forbes list as the highest-earning Bollywood actor with estimated earnings of Rs 220.5 crore in 2013, for which he holds a name in the Guinness Book of world records.

6. Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina is indeed one of the top actresses we have in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif was named the highest-earning actress in Bollywood in the year 2013 in the Guinness Book of world records with an estimated earning of Rs 63.75 crore

