Wow! THESE Bollywood celebs are undoubtedly nature lovers, and here is the proof

From Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebs use their gardens as one of the most relaxing places
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Wow! THESE Bollywood celebs are undoubtedly nature lovers, and here is the proof

MUMBAI: Many of us must have dreamt of having pristine lawns, outdoor kitchens, swimming pools, lavish gardens, etc. Celebs have luxurious garden areas that they use as workout corners, playing outdoor games, sipping coffee, and much more. Here is a list of noteworthy celebrity gardens that might give you all the inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's lavish and luxurious home in Mumbai has an elaborate garden area. The area has a stone Buddha installation where Shilpa practices yoga under the fruit tree. The actress has her own hydroponic backyard farm wherein she grows vegetables.

Also Read:Shocking! Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s Prithviraj lands in more trouble over the warrior being portrayed as a ‘Rajput’


Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a sea-facing house in Juhu, Mumbai. Their house has a huge front garden which is full of plants. They even have a small wooden seating arrangement wherein the two enjoy their morning tea/coffee along with their breakfast. The front garden area has wooden fencing, a small water fountain and lots of plants surrounded by side.


Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a huge farmhouse in Panvel with acres of greenery surrounded all over it. The farmhouse has a pool with stunning views that makes it an ideal relaxation place.

Also Read:Lesser-Known Facts! Gehraiyaan fame Deepika Padukone rejected THESE Bollywood films, take a look


The glamorous diva Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps sharing glimpses of her house. The actress has a cute little garden area wherein Saif and Taimur enjoy the plantation. Kareena and Saif also have a luxurious palace in Pataudi, Haryana which has sprawling acres of the palace garden.


Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone keeps sharing glimpses from her home. She often shares fresh blooms from her balcony and we cannot get over it.

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
    
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Akshay Kumar Shilpa Shetty Salman Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Deepika Padukone Nature Lover Garden Twinkle Khanna
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet: Jealousy! Meet Ahlawat tricks Meet Hooda to keep her away from Man
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Whoa! Golu to turn saviour for Anubhav and Akriti in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Shweta Tripathi Sharma connects with her character in 'Escaype Live'
MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma known for projects like 'The Gone Game' and 'Mirzapur', says she connects well...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Anubhav and Gungun's budding romance, Akriti to follow them to Mumbai
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Swaran Ghar: What! Kiran to plot against Swaran
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is a much-loved show. It is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions.Also...
Interesting! Take a look at the star kids and their dating rumours
MUMBAI: Star kids usually grab a lot of attention. People want to know about their career moves and also near personal...
Recent Stories
bolly
Interesting! Take a look at the star kids and their dating rumours
Latest Video