Wow! THESE Bollywood celebs are undoubtedly nature lovers, and here is the proof

MUMBAI: Many of us must have dreamt of having pristine lawns, outdoor kitchens, swimming pools, lavish gardens, etc. Celebs have luxurious garden areas that they use as workout corners, playing outdoor games, sipping coffee, and much more. Here is a list of noteworthy celebrity gardens that might give you all the inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's lavish and luxurious home in Mumbai has an elaborate garden area. The area has a stone Buddha installation where Shilpa practices yoga under the fruit tree. The actress has her own hydroponic backyard farm wherein she grows vegetables.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a sea-facing house in Juhu, Mumbai. Their house has a huge front garden which is full of plants. They even have a small wooden seating arrangement wherein the two enjoy their morning tea/coffee along with their breakfast. The front garden area has wooden fencing, a small water fountain and lots of plants surrounded by side.



Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a huge farmhouse in Panvel with acres of greenery surrounded all over it. The farmhouse has a pool with stunning views that makes it an ideal relaxation place.

The glamorous diva Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps sharing glimpses of her house. The actress has a cute little garden area wherein Saif and Taimur enjoy the plantation. Kareena and Saif also have a luxurious palace in Pataudi, Haryana which has sprawling acres of the palace garden.



Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone keeps sharing glimpses from her home. She often shares fresh blooms from her balcony and we cannot get over it.

Credit: BollywoodLife







