Wow! These Bollywood films were shot in North East India

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. He has been part of many successful films and enjoys a huge fan following.

He will be now seen in the film Anek. As his film releases this Friday, take a look at some Bollywood films shot in North East India. From Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se to Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On 2, here's a list of such films. Read on.

Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the upcoming political thriller Anek. After Article 15, the actor collaborates with Anubhav Sinha for the upcoming film. Set to release on May 27, it has been shot extensively in and around North East India

Dil Se: The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, was based around the insurgency period in Assam. With few scenes shot in the same state, this 1998 film was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Rangoon: The film, which stars Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is set during World War II. The Vishal Bhardwaj film was shot in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. The period war drama film was released in 2017.

Rock On 2: The musical drama film, starring Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles, was based in Shillong as the city is often called as 'rock capital of India'.

Koyla: The 1997 action film Koyla had Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri playing pivotal roles. The romantic song Tanhai Tanhai was shot in the beautiful lakes and valleys of Arunachal Pradesh.

