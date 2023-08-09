Wow! These dazzling pictures of Nayanthara with girl gang during the screening of Jawan is pure goals, take a look

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee, is off to a flying start at the box office, and it has recorded stellar numbers on the first day of its release.
movie_image: 
NAYANTHARA

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee, is off to a flying start at the box office, and it has recorded stellar numbers on the first day of its release. 

Last night, the makers of Jawan hosted a special screening at YRF Studios, and the paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Deepika Padukone, Navya Nanda, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and many others arrive for the screening. Now, some inside pictures from Jawan screening have also surfaced on social media. 

One of the pictures from Jawan screening shows the girl gang of the film coming together for a selfie. Nayanthara is seen posing with Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan and Girija Oak. Nayanthara looks absolutely gorgeous in a black sleeveless top paired with brown pants. 

She let her hair open, and kept her makeup minimal. Meanwhile, Sanya wore a black outfit accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Mini Mathur, who was also present at the screening, took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of her with Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and Raja Kumari. Mini wore an all-black outfit, while Raja Kumari looked stunning in a black-and-white striped outfit. 

Also read - WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

"Celebrating #Jawan with Nayanthara, Raja Kumari and Vignesh Shivan," wrote Mini, while sharing the lovely picture. Check them out below!

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


 

