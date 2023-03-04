WOW! These exes came under one roof for NMACC launch event

From Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt, these exes were together at the same venue for NMACC launch event. Check out the list below...
Salman Khan

MUMBAI:   Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch was a grand event. Many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others attended the event. The event happened on Friday and Saturday, and these celebs wore some stunning outfits.

However, what grabbed our attention is that many exes came under one roof for this event. Check out the list below...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Salman Khan

We have usually seen that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan don’t attend any event together. But, they were there at the NMCCA launch and in a picture of Salman Khan we can also see Aishwarya in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan – Priyanka Chopra

It is not yet confirmed whether they were dating or not, but there were rumours and how can we forget that Kangana recently tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka’s friendship. So yes, PeeCee and SRK were there with their respective spouses.

 
Sidharth Malhotra – Alia Bhatt

After their breakup Sidharth and Alia have been quite cordial and even the latter attended the former’s wedding. So, for this event also they came under one roof, and maybe inside they must have greeted each other as well.

 
Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan


Shahid Kapoor is very cordial with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In fact, after their breakup they did Udta Punjab together and Shahid also worked with Saif in Rangoon. So, we don’t think there would be any awkwardness between them.

 
Shahid Kapoor – Priyanka Chopra

Shahid and Priyanka dated for a brief period before they broke up. We wonder if they bumped into each other at the event.


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 14:26

