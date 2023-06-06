Wow! These latest clicks of Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol are giving some major couple goals

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema over the time with his amazing acting contribution he has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans, no doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actor.

As we all know the actor Bobby Deol is less to be seen on social media on the other hand his wife Tanya Deol is no where seen on social media h, having said that these latest clicks of Bobby Deol along with his wife Tanya Deol is grabbing the attention of the fans

No doubt these pictures of the actor along with his wife which are taking by his father the Dharmendra is setting the internet on fire and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actor and this beautiful couple.

No doubt all eyes are for this lovely couple as we got to see them together after a long time, what are your views on these beautiful clicks of Bobby Deol along with his wife, do let us know in the comment section below.

