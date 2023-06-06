Wow! These latest clicks of Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol are giving major couple goals

Bobby Deol credits his father Dharmendra for clicking these beautiful pictures along with his wife Tanya Deol.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema. Over the time, with his amazing acting contribution, he has created a strong mark in the heart and minds of the fans. No doubt, fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actor.

As we all know, actor Bobby Deol is less to be seen on social media, let alone his wife Tanya Deol. Having said that, these latest clicks of him along with his wife is grabbing attention of the fans.

 

No doubt, these pictures of the actor along with his wife, taken by his father Dharmendra is get praised and receiving lots of love all over social media. 

No doubt, all eyes are on this lovely couple as they are seen together after a long time. What are your views on these beautiful clicks of Bobby Deol along with his wife? Do let us know in the comment section below.

