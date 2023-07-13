Wow! These new clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are setting major couple goals, take a look

These latest pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from a commercial is getting viral all over the internet and they set perfect couple goals.
movie_image: 
Kiara

MUMBAI : One of the most loved couple in Bollywood is of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Right from their dating speculation to the marriage every news of this beautiful couple are being followed up by the fans and audience.

Over the time we have beautiful pictures and post coming from this side of this beautiful jodi and giving some major couple goals and now please latest pictures of the couple from a recent commercial is getting viral all over the internet.

No doubt our favourite Siddharth Malhotra is looking supremely handsome along with his actress wife Kiara Advani who is looking simply gorgeous. No doubt they defining some major goals and the fans are not keeping but are showing all the love towards this couple.

What are your views on these beautiful jodi and these latest of them, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read -Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop

    

