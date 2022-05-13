Wow! These Yoga pictures of Deepika Padukone gives us major fitness goals

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone has made her strong mark at the box office of India with her amazing acting contribution, no doubt she is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry.

Deepika Padukone not only for her amazing acting contribution and her looks but has also made a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans with some amazing fitness and fashion motivation. No doubt Deepika Padukone is one such actress who is looked up to when it comes to some major fashion and fitness goals.

Over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures and posts of the actress in terms of the fitness and gymming of the actress which have indeed grabbed the attention of the fans, and these pictures have inspired and motivated the fans towards fitness.

Having said that, recently actress Deepika Padukone has dropped some beautiful pictures as she performs yoga.

These yoga position pictures indeed define flexibility and the fitness of the actress Deepika Padukone and we won't be wrong in saying that she is one of the fittest and hottest divas in the Bollywood industry.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the upcoming movie Pathaan along with the actor Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham.

