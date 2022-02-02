Wow! This THROWBACK picture of Alia, Ranbir, Arjun, and Malaika sets major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many pictures of Bollywood actors who are good friends with each other which definitely give some major friendship goals to the fans. No doubt the fans always look forward to see more of their favourite celebrities, love to see their friendship bond with different actors.

No doubt these friendships in Bollywood industry definitely get a lot of love from the fans and now we have come across one such throwback picture where we can see actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor where they are defining nothing but friendship goals.

ALSO READ – (Amazing! Check out Alia Bhatt's daredevil look in this new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Looking at this picture we won't be wrong in saying that the stars are giving perfect squad goals in this throwback moment, the picture was shared by the actress Alia Bhatt back then on the occasion of the actor Arjun Kapoor’s birthday.

It was a trip to New York for Alia Bhatt with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, when the couple caught up with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Alia Bhatt's photo also features socialite and close friend Natasha Poonawalla.

No doubt it is a treat for all the fans as we can see two couples, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor along with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in a single frame.

No doubt till today the picture is grabbing the attention of the fans. What are your views on this picture? Do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in the movie RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, whereas Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the movie Brahmastra, Animal and Shamshera. Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the movie Ek villain Returns.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Airport Looks! Diljit Dosanjh’s uber-cool style, Karthi drops off his sister, Samantha’s stylish avatar, and more)