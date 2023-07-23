Wow! Tiger 3 to beat Pathaan and War's mind-blowing stunts, check out this tweet

MUMBAI: One of the big action films that we are waiting for is Tiger 3. Salman Khan is back as agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif is ready to kick some butt as Zoya. Aditya Chopra who wants to create the biggest film franchise in the country with the YRF Spy Verse has spared no expense for Tiger 3. 

Also read :WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jawan, Tiger 3 and more; biggies to look forward to in the second half of 2023

We have heard that Shah Rukh Khan's cameo has been extended in the film. The producer has splurged around Rs 30 crores plus for the bike sequence featuring the two Khan's filmed in Mumbai. Now, an insider has revealed that Tiger 3 might be a bigger film than Pathaan and War.

Trade expert Nishit Shaw has tweeted that who have seen sneak peek of Tiger 3 cannot stop raving about the level of action. The movie has been shot in foreign locations, and parts of India like Delhi. Take a look at this tweet -

This should come as great news to all fans of the franchise and Salman Khan fans. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did reasonably okay at the box office he needs a film like Tiger 3 to come back in a big way. 

We saw how the audience went crazy seeing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in Pathaan. Seeing the response, Aditya Chopra decided to extend the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan and designed a high-octane shoot in Malad.

Also read: What! Tiger 3 to have a huge climax, mysterious villain of Tiger vs Pathaan to be revealed

It seems the two stars shot for over 15 days for the sequence. It seems Tiger will be held captive and Pathaan comes to his aid.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Tiger 3 Pathaan war Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone
About Author

What!Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he rejected Alauddin Khilji’s role in Padmaavat