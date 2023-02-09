Wow! Tiger 3 official poster out, the film will follow the event from Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan

Tiger 3 which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead is all set to for Diwali release and here is the first ever official poster of the movie hinting the further continuation of Spy Universe
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead is indeed one of the big releases of the year, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only because of the Tiger as the brand and the cast but also because of the Spy universe connection. As we all know this movie will be the 5th movie in the YRF universe. The fans are looking forward to the crossovers in the movie.

The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma, there are many fan made posters that are floating all over the internet and now today finally the official posters of the movie is out, and indeed it has increased the excitement level of the fans.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Jyoti Kapoor and Vishal Saini to be seen in movie Sukhee )

As we see the posters have leads, our very own Tiger Salman Khan is looking rough and raw and supremely handsome on the other hand, Zoya played by Katrina Kaif is in full swing as we are going to see her in action avatar again.

As we see the poster it is giving a major hint that the movie Tiger 3 will follow the events which were shown in Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

The movie will also have emraan Hashmi as the baddie and SRK as Pathaan, well there are many reports that are saying that the movie may also have Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from his movie War.

What are your views on the movie and how excited are you for the same? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Really! From OMG to The Dirty Picture, check out the films that were banned outside India)

