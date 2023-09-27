Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser

MUMBAI: Another movie from the YRF Spy universe Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town. After giving love to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the next Spy Thriller in the universe, Tiger 3.

From past few days the fans were looking forward to the teaser or the trailer of the movie and today finally the teaser of the movie Tiger 3 has arrived in the name of Tiger Ka Message.

As we can see the teaser Tiger has been announced that he is betrayed his country and now he has to prove his love for his country and clear him name, he says "Jab tak Tiger Mara nahi, tab tak Tiger Hara nahi". Later what we see in the teaser is our superstar Salman Khan in a complete action avatar.

Definitely the teaser promises that the movie will be at the different level in terms of action sequences. Teaser also says that it will be followed by the events of Pathaan, War and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Teaser has indeed increased our excitement and now we look forward to the trailer of the movie as we can expect to see our superstar Shahrukh Khan as Pathan in the trailer.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma the movie has Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi in the leading role, apart from Salman Khan. Also the movie will have super star Shahrukh Khan as a special cameo as Pathaan in the movie. Well there are many reports which are saying that the movie may have a cameo of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from the movie War.

Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screen on 10th November, what are your views on the teaser of the movie and how excited are you for the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

