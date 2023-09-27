Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser

The much awaited teaser of 2023 Tiger 3 has arrived and definitely it promises to bde a complete action packed roller coaster ride
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 11:31
movie_image: 
Tiger ka Message

MUMBAI:  Another movie from the YRF Spy universe Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town. After giving love to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the next Spy Thriller in the universe, Tiger 3.

From past few days the fans were looking forward to the teaser or the trailer of the movie and today finally the teaser of the movie Tiger 3 has arrived in the name of Tiger Ka Message.

As we can see the teaser Tiger has been announced that he is betrayed his country and now he has to prove his love for his country and clear him name, he says "Jab tak Tiger Mara nahi, tab tak Tiger Hara nahi". Later what we see in the teaser is our superstar Salman Khan in a complete action avatar.

Definitely the teaser promises that the movie will be at the different level in terms of action sequences. Teaser also says that it will be followed by the events of Pathaan, War and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Teaser has indeed increased our excitement and now we look forward to the trailer of the movie as we can expect to see our superstar Shahrukh Khan as Pathan in the trailer.

Also read Exclusive! "Such movies are very much important because women are conditioned in a certain way which has to be changed" Dilnaz Irani on Sukhee

Directed by Maneesh Sharma the movie has Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi in the leading role, apart from Salman Khan. Also the movie will have super star Shahrukh Khan as a special cameo as Pathaan in the movie. Well there are many reports which are saying that the movie may have a cameo of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from the movie War.

Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screen on 10th November, what are your views on the teaser of the movie and how excited are you for the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Hottie! Have a look at the times actress Avani Modi raised temperature with her hotness

Tiger 3 Salman Khan YRF SPY UNIVERSE Katrina Kaif Pathaan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 11:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser
MUMBAI:  Another movie from the YRF Spy universe Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town. After giving love to Ek Tha...
Hottie! Have a look at the times actress Avani Modi raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI:  With her amazing acting contribution actress Avani Modi has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Singh approached to be part of the show
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil opens up on GHKKPM's leap, says, ''It has moved forward for 20 years but only one page of the story is unfolded'', shares her views on the show focussing on Marathi culture and much more
MUMBAI:  Renowned actress Bharati Patil is a known name in the Marathi industry. The actress has been a part of the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:Saviour! Ishaan shocked to see Savi, comes with a heroic entry
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read: From Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; on-screen deaths which left the audience completely devastated!
MUMBAI:  Daily soaps engage the audience and are mass entertainers. As much as the characters engage us so much that...
Recent Stories
Tiger ka Message
Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avani Modi
Hottie! Have a look at the times actress Avani Modi raised temperature with her hotness
Nashawn Breedlove
RIP! 8 Miles actor/rapper Nashawn Breedlove passes away at 46
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra’s high tea menu is perfect to satisfy your sweet tooth, take a look
Pankaj
Wow! Pankaj Tripathi talks about Fukrey being loved by the audience due to its 'relatability'
Zeenat
Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary
Dilnaz
Exclusive! "Such movies are very much important because women are conditioned in a certain way which has to be changed" Dilnaz Irani on Sukhee