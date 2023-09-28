Wow! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Reunite After Heropanti for Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Fans Buzzing with Excitement as teaser releases tomorrow!

The fans are looking forward to the teaser of the movie Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and finally it will be releasing tomorrow
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 15:43
movie_image: 
Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Bollywood sensations Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to ignite the screen once again in their upcoming film, 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born.' The excitement among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the release of the film's teaser, which will be dropped tomorrow .

The duo's previous collaboration in 'Heropanti' was nothing short of a sensation, catapulting both actors to stardom and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers. The film showcased Tiger Shroff's extraordinary action skills and Kriti Sanon's charisma, leaving fans craving for more of this on-screen chemistry.

ALSO READ Trolled! "Please learn how to carry your clothes" netizens troll Ananya Panday in this new video

With Jaccky Bhagnani, steering the ship for, fans have been buzzing with speculations and excitement, expressing their eagerness to witness Tiger and Kriti's magic on screen once again.

As the 'Ganpath' teaser release date draws nearer, fans and movie enthusiasts alike are counting down the days, eager to catch a glimpse of the cinematic brilliance that Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the Vikas Bahl directorial.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, and featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for a project soon, “Woh Waqt aa Raha hai…”

Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon Ganapath GANAPATH TEASER Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 15:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MUST READ: Check out the answers to the most Googled questions about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani!
MUMBAI: For more than 14 years, ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been giving family entertainment to viewers in...
Wow! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Reunite After Heropanti for Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Fans Buzzing with Excitement as teaser releases tomorrow!
MUMBAI: Bollywood sensations Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to ignite the screen once again in their upcoming...
Box office! Sukhee falls flat whereas Jawan continues its solid run, have a look at the total collection
MUMBAI: It is a good time for the Bollywood industry as we see many movies are getting a lot of love from the fans all...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty gets miffed with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar has come a long way in his career.He gained immense fame with his stint as Karan Luthra in Zee...
Pushpa Impossible: Cunning! Viren has Pushpa's house mortgage papers
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff
Wow! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Reunite After Heropanti for Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Fans Buzzing with Excitement as teaser releases tomorrow!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Box office
Box office! Sukhee falls flat whereas Jawan continues its solid run, have a look at the total collection
Shah Rukh Khan
Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for a project soon, “Woh Waqt aa Raha hai…”
Ananya Panday
Trolled! "Please learn how to carry your clothes" netizens troll Ananya Panday in this new video
Alia Bhatt
Aww! “happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical” Alia Bhatt drops a cute birthday post for Hubby Ranbir Kapoor
Animal
Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer
Soumendu Roy
RIP! Cinematographer Soumendu Roy Passes away at 90