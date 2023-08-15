Wow! Tiger Shroff gears up for THESE films releasing in the next two years, take a look

MUMBAI: Almost 16 months after Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to return to the screens with Ganapath Part 1 on the Dussehra weekend. While the sports actioner directed by Vikas Bahl is his sole release this year, the young action star is gearing up for as many as four releases in the next two years.

Also read - Wow! Not Disha Patani, but Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating HER, read more to find out

As per reports, Tiger is arranging a substantial lineup of projects for the upcoming year, starting with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, about which we exclusively informed our readers just last month.

"Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for the final stint of Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath Part 1 in a Mumbai studio. It's around 15 days schedule where they will be filming the remaining song and some action sequences. The makers are simuntaneously working on its post-production and are expected to drop a teaser next month. After wrapping up Ganapath, he will head to Singham Again, where he is joining Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone as super cops. Tiger plays a cameo role in this Rohit Shetty entertainer and will film his sequence during the film’s first schedule sometime around September or October," an industry source told us, adding that Singham 3 will be the third film Tiger will be shooting for this year after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath Part 1.

The young action star is expected to follow Singham Again with the remake of Rambo by the end of this year. The Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood action franchise is finally becoming a reality years after its initial announcement.

Although its shooting timeline is still being finalized, the makers plan to commence filming by the end of October 2023. War and Pathan director Siddharth Anand is producing it, while Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan will be helming it.

Following Rambo, Tiger will then move on to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4, with preparations already said to be underway at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This action-packed spectacle is scheduled to start filming in the first quarter of the coming year.

In addition to the mentioned projects, Tiger is also reportedly in discussions for several other movies. "Tiger is discussing a big-scale actioner with a leading production banner and one with Harman Baweja’s Baweja Studios as well. However, both projects are at a very nascent stage of conversation right now. Tiger is supposed to decide on them only after finishing his current assignments. Moreover, Rohit Shetty is planning a standalone movie with Tiger Shroff’s cop character, but that doesn't seem to be happening next year," the source further added.

Also read - Shocking! Tiger Shroff’s remuneration drops due to this shocking reason

Tiger also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Akshay Kumar, slated to release in theatres on Eid weekend next year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





