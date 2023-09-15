Wow! Tiger Shroff pulls a jaw dropping stunt for his fans to announce the teaser of his upcoming mass action entertainer Ganapath-A Hero is Born!

One of the much talked about movies of the year Ganapath is all set to hit the big screens, and here is how actor Tiger Shroff has announced the teaser of his movie
MUMBAI: The excitement around Pooja Entertainment's highly anticipated mass action film, "Ganapath: A Hero Is Born," is soaring to new heights. With each passing day, the buzz for the film, featuring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, intensifies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a move designed to stoke the excitement of eager fans even further, the makers have come up with the coolest and unique idea to announce the teaser of Tiger Shroff starrer film. The video showcases action superstar, Tiger Shroff, standing atop the world pulling off a deadly stunt. He talks about how much he missed his fans and wonders if they've been curious about his absence from the big screen. He shares an exclusive sneak peek, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse into the captivating and larger-than-life futuristic world  of "Ganapath: A Hero is Born” that awaits them.

Jacky Bhagnani has put together a grand cinematic endeavor on a scale rarely seen in Indian cinema. This magnum opus promises to transport audiences into an unparalleled cinematic experience. According to sources, Tiger Shroff fraught with danger and climbed a whooping 80 storey building and shot this thrilling video to tease his fans with the world of Ganapath. The special video that announces the teaser launch date on 27th September has spread like wildfire and got fans eagerly awaiting to witness the world of Ganapath.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, and featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

