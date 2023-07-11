Wow! #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow trends all over the twitter as the fans expresses their excitement for movie Tiger 3

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screens soon, the movie that has Superstar Salaman Khan in the lead has been the talk of the town for a long period of time and the spy thriller that also has Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi is directed by Fan and Band baaja Baraat fame director Maneesh Sharma. The teaser trailer and the songs have already got a big thumbs up from the fans all over and the fans all over are waiting for the movie.

The advance booking of the movie has been started and it is already breaking few records , the movie is all set to hit the screens on 12th November and now much before the release the fans are expressing their excitement for the movie, they are trending #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow all over the internet

#Tiger3 will shatter each and every record in Kolkata as 70 shows are fast filling in Kolkata even before 5 days of release

The opening day will surprise everyone #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/oFGv2eR4iJ — (@ibeingsannsz) November 7, 2023

Finally the Truth is in front of you all.

#Tiger3 FDFS giving Free Tickets, Free wrist band, Free refreshment etc.

That's Mean most of the tickets sold are Inorganic.

Request all #SRKians to spread this by ReTweet#Tiger3FirstDayFirstShowpic.twitter.com/b0q9ql9iMi —(@raaz_SRKian) November 7, 2023

As we see these posts the fans all over are expressing their excitement as they really cannot wait for the release of the movie and they have already booked for the first day first show of the movie, well we can see these posts are not only from India but from abroad too, and we can imagine the tsunami at the box office on 12th November.

Also read - Woah! Shanaya Kapoor is the perfect beach baby and these pictures from her Maldives vacation are the proof

Indeed Tiger 3 is one of the biggest releases of the year and the anticipation is also to see Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan together on screen as it is a spy universe connecting Pathaan and War.

What are your views on these tweets and how excited are you for the movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal is sure to leave you awestruck with his performance in Sam Bahadur, check out the trailer review inside