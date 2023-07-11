Wow! #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow trends all over the twitter as the fans expresses their excitement for movie Tiger 3
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screens soon, the movie that has Superstar Salaman Khan in the lead has been the talk of the town for a long period of time and the spy thriller that also has Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi is directed by Fan and Band baaja Baraat fame director Maneesh Sharma. The teaser trailer and the songs have already got a big thumbs up from the fans all over and the fans all over are waiting for the movie.
The advance booking of the movie has been started and it is already breaking few records , the movie is all set to hit the screens on 12th November and now much before the release the fans are expressing their excitement for the movie, they are trending #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow all over the internet
New IMAX Poster Of #SalmanKhan 's #Tiger3 , Experience It In Cinemas #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/7PNjP9A20L— Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) November 7, 2023
#Tiger3 First Day First Show Ticket Booked PJP Cinema Muzaffarpur Bihar— The Name Is Sallu (@Aryankhan078) November 7, 2023
"Event organized by Salman Khan Fc Bihar "#SalmanKhan @Skfc_bihar #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow @yrf @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cGv829w0ZJ
#Tiger3 Hit 445.3k interest on BMS— (@ISalman_Rules) November 7, 2023
Fastest 450k loading
Target - 700k before release !
Spread & Hit interest on BMS #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow #Tiger3Diwali2023 pic.twitter.com/1S7qgu40p0
#Tiger3 will shatter each and every record in Kolkata as 70 shows are fast filling in Kolkata even before 5 days of release— (@ibeingsannsz) November 7, 2023
The opening day will surprise everyone #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/oFGv2eR4iJ
#Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow Celebration Preparation Start #Luxurious #Multiplex #Tiger3 12th nov #Diwali2023 #Tiger3Diwali2023 #LekePrabhuKaNaam #Ruaan #SalmanKhan "TIGER3 IN 5 DAYS" pic.twitter.com/fhVc77XMVF— R gulati (@ritesh272727) November 7, 2023
Ready, set...it's @yrf's #Tiger TIME— Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) November 7, 2023
Gung-ho for #Tiger3Diwali2023 DHAMAKA#Tiger3Booking DONE#Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow LOCKED#Diwali2023 morning confirmed with #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif's #Tiger3 #StayTuned for my #Tiger3Review...#YRFSpyUniverse @BeingSalmanKhan @Freak4Salman… pic.twitter.com/rXj4VlfIsk
Finally the Truth is in front of you all.—(@raaz_SRKian) November 7, 2023
#Tiger3 FDFS giving Free Tickets, Free wrist band, Free refreshment etc.
That's Mean most of the tickets sold are Inorganic.
Request all #SRKians to spread this by ReTweet#Tiger3FirstDayFirstShowpic.twitter.com/b0q9ql9iMi
As we see these posts the fans all over are expressing their excitement as they really cannot wait for the release of the movie and they have already booked for the first day first show of the movie, well we can see these posts are not only from India but from abroad too, and we can imagine the tsunami at the box office on 12th November.
Indeed Tiger 3 is one of the biggest releases of the year and the anticipation is also to see Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan together on screen as it is a spy universe connecting Pathaan and War.
What are your views on these tweets and how excited are you for the movie, do share in the comment section below.
