Wow! #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow trends all over Twitter as the fans Express their excitement for Tiger 3

Much before the release of the movie Tiger 3, fans are expressing their excitement, here are the tweets.
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screens soon. The movie that has superstar Salaman Khan in the lead has been the talk of the town for a long period of time. The spy thriller that also has Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi is directed by Fan and Band baaja Baraat fame director Maneesh Sharma. The teaser trailer and the songs have already got a big thumbs up from the fans all over and the fans all over are waiting for the movie.

The advance booking of the movie has been started and it is already breaking few records. The movie is all set to hit the screens on 12th November and now much before the release the fans are expressing their excitement for the movie, they are trending #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow all over the internet

As we see these posts the fans all over are expressing their excitement as they really cannot wait for the release of the movie and they have already booked for the first day first show of the movie. Well, we can see these posts are not only from India but from abroad too, and we can imagine the tsunami at the box office on 12th November. 

Indeed, Tiger 3 is one of the biggest releases of the year and the anticipation is also to see Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan together on screen as it is a spy universe connecting Pathaan and War.

What are your views on these tweets and how excited are you for the movie? Do share in the comment section below.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 21:52

