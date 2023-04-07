WOW! Trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani impresses; netizens say, “This movie has all the elements to become a blockbuster”

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released. Here’s what netizens have to say about it...
MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released. The film will mark the comeback of Karan Johar after a gap of seven years.

A few days ago, the teaser of the movie was released and it had impressed one and all. Now, today even the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention and on social media people can’t stop praising it. From chemistry to music, everything in the trailer has been getting a great response.

A netizen tweeted, “The trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has left me with a smile on my face. Can't wait to experience the fun and laughter in the movie! #RRKPKTrailer.” Another Twitter user wrote, “#RanveerSingh aur #AliaBhatt ki Chemistry ka toh jawaab nahi #RRKPKTrailer mein dono chaah gaye.” One more Twitter user wrote, “Just when I thought Bollywood couldn't get any better, #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani comes along. This movie has all the elements to become a blockbuster. #RRKPKTrailer.” Check out the tweets below...

After reading the above tweets, we can say that the netizens are loving the trailer and they can’t wait to watch the film. A few days ago, the track Tum Kya Mile from the movie was released and it has already become a chartbuster and now, we surely can’t wait for the other songs of the film to be released.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

