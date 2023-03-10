Wow! A treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans, details on Pathaan’s cameo in Tiger 3 revealed

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has unleashed Salmania once again with the announcement video of Tiger 3. This time, we have an emotional Avinash Singh Rathore who has to prove his nationalism to his young son.

He tells the people of his land that the nation will be testimony to his loyalty for his motherland. Fans have absolutely loved the Tiger Ka Message video. We know that Maneesh Sharma is on board as the director.

He has said that Tiger is one of the most iconic characters of Bollywood, and this movie will present him like the towering hero that he is. In short, it is bonanza for all Salman Khan fans.

One of the big pluses for Pathaan was the presence of Salman Khan as Tiger 3. The 15-minute cameo by Bhai took the Shah Rukh Khan movie to another level. The audience did not stop cheering whenever the two shared the screen together.

Aditya Chopra who is the creator of the YRF franchise decided to capitalize and make an extended cameo of Pathaan in Tiger 3. Well, as per Box Office Worldwide, the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan is for full 25 minutes. This should even bring in Shah Rukh Khan fans to the theatres.

Aditya Chopra splurged Rs 30 crores plus to film the shoot in Madh Island. It is a jailbreak from Pakistan. It is inspired by Sholay where we will see Shah Rukh Khan driving a bike while Salman Khan is in the side car.

The makers have roped in top notch stunt choreographers for the sequence. The names include Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh. All of them have worked in a number of Bollywood movies. Fans will be thrilled to see the two together for almost half an hour in the movie.

Tiger 3 has been made on a budget of over Rs 300 crores. The star cast also includes Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Ridhi Dogra. Maneesh Sharma has shot in five to six different nations of the world including Russia, Turkey, Middle East, India and Georgia.

Pathaan has left fans very excited about how the whole spy verse of YRF will shape up. Trade experts have told Bollywood Life that the on ground buzz is superb for Tiger 3.

